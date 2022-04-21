What you need to know
- Apple is expected to unveil the M2 Apple silicon chip very soon.
- A new report says that Samsung is helping Apple create the chip.
- Apple has a number of new Macs in the works, according to a report.
A new report says that Apple is being aided in its production of the M2 chip by Samsung, using FC-BGA technology to help with the supply of the next generation of Apple silicon.
From ET News
Samsung Electro-Mechanics is expected to develop a flip chip ball grid array (FC-BGA) for Apple's next-generation PC processors. FC-BGA is a semiconductor substrate that connects the semiconductor chip to the main substrate. Samsung Electro-Mechanics will develop the product by this year, and expected to supply to Apple. Samsung Electro-Mechanics is participating in Apple's PC processor M2 development project developed by Apple according to the industry on the 20th.
Samsung supplied similar tech for Apple's M1 production, debuting the new chip in 2020 in the MacBook Air with M1 and 13-inch MacBook Pro with M1, two of Apple's best MacBooks in recent memory, as well as the M1 Mac mini.
The report reiterates recent reports that Apple is expected to launch "at least" nine Macs featuring M2, likely including more powerful machines with variants including Max, Pro, and Ultra, as Apple did with the M1 Pro and M1 Max.
With a first half of the year release window on the cards, WWDC 2022 seems like an apt time to unveil the next generation of Apple silicon, and possibly new Macs to go with it.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Instagram to rank based on originality & improve product and people tagging
Instagram has announced changes to the way it ranks content as well as improvements to product and people tags that will open them up to more people than ever before.
Apple drops stunning new trailer for 'Prehistoric Planet'
Apple has dropped another trailer for the hotly-anticipated 'Prehistoric Planet'.
Half of Apple's suppliers at risk in China COVID lockdown areas
New analysis reveals that half of Apple's top 200 suppliers have facilities in and around Shanghai and could be at risk of disruption from COVID lockdowns.
Quickly charge your iPhone 12 with these fantastic USB-C wall adapters
The best iPhone 12 chargers will let you charge your iPhone super fast. If you plan on getting any of the newly-released iPhone 12 models, you'll want one of these chargers.