A new report says that Apple is being aided in its production of the M2 chip by Samsung, using FC-BGA technology to help with the supply of the next generation of Apple silicon.

From ET News

Samsung Electro-Mechanics is expected to develop a flip chip ball grid array (FC-BGA) for Apple's next-generation PC processors. FC-BGA is a semiconductor substrate that connects the semiconductor chip to the main substrate. Samsung Electro-Mechanics will develop the product by this year, and expected to supply to Apple. Samsung Electro-Mechanics is participating in Apple's PC processor M2 development project developed by Apple according to the industry on the 20th.

Samsung supplied similar tech for Apple's M1 production, debuting the new chip in 2020 in the MacBook Air with M1 and 13-inch MacBook Pro with M1, two of Apple's best MacBooks in recent memory, as well as the M1 Mac mini.

The report reiterates recent reports that Apple is expected to launch "at least" nine Macs featuring M2, likely including more powerful machines with variants including Max, Pro, and Ultra, as Apple did with the M1 Pro and M1 Max.

With a first half of the year release window on the cards, WWDC 2022 seems like an apt time to unveil the next generation of Apple silicon, and possibly new Macs to go with it.