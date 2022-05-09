Samsung's Galaxy S22 range of devices depreciates almost three times more than the iPhone 13 lineup, according to a new study.

Used device seller SellCell has shared a new report on how quickly devices like Samsung and Apple's flagships lose their value after being unboxed. It's expected that hardware falls in value once it's been used, but the numbers relating to Samsung's Galaxy S22 devices is worrying in the extreme — a top-of-the-line 1TB Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G loses a massive 52% in just a month, despite being in 'like new' condition. Buyers of the 128GB version have things even worse because their device is worth 57.5% less than when it was new.

For comparison, Apple's 1TB iPhone 13 Pro Max falls just 23% in the same timeframe and condition.