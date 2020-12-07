What you need to know
- Samsung plans to remove the charger and headphones from the box of its upcoming phones.
- The change follows Apple's removal of the same accessories from the iPhone 12 lineup.
Reported by Technoblog, Samsung, shortly after poking fun at Apple for removing the power adapter from the box of the iPhone 12 lineup, may be following suit with its new Galaxy lineup.
In addition to revealing other details about the upcoming phones, a filing with Anatel says that none of the three upcoming devices will be shipping with a charger in the box. Samsung will also remove the headphones, following the exact move Apple made a month ago.
The names Galaxy S21, S21+ and S21 Ultra have not yet been confirmed: Samsung may adopt the nomenclature S30, S30+ and S30 Ultra, or another variation. The documents in Anatel state, however, that none of the three devices will be sold with a charger in the box; the headset will also not be included, following Apple's steps with the iPhone.
Samsung also plans to add ultra-wideband technology to the new phones, similar to Apple's U1 chip which also employs the technology.
And Samsung will bet on UWB (ultra wideband) technology, which will be present in the S21+ and S21 Ultra (the standard S21 is left out). The company says this can be used, for example, "to unlock the door of the house as soon as it approaches it".
This is not the first time that Samsung has ridiculed Apple for something and then made a similar change to its products, and it surely won't be the last.
