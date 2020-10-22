What you need to know
- Sandisk has announced two new wireless chargers.
- The Ixpand Wireless Charger 15W provides 15 watts of fast charging.
- The Ixpand Wireless Charger Sync will back up your iPhone while it is charging.
Sandisk has announced two new wireless chargers, and one of them is a first of its kind. While the new Ixpand Wireless Charger 15W is a pretty straightforward 15W fast-charging wireless charger, the Ixpand Wireless Charger Sync allows you to not only wirelessly charge your iPhone but back it up at the same time. The charging pad features an internal hard drive of up to 256GB and can back up photos and videos from your iPhone while charging your device at the same time.
Helping to resolve the issue of manual backup, the Ixpand Wireless Charger Sync simplifies the process, so you do not have to think about it. Providing local storage in capacities up to 256GB*, the Ixpand Wireless Charger Sync allows for fast wireless charging, while automatically backing up photos and videos and freeing up valuable space on your device.
Sairam Challa, Product Marketing Manager of SanDisk and Western Digital, says that the Ixpand Wireless Charger Sync is the world's first wireless charger with automatic local backup.
"In today's mobile-driven world, our customers rely on fully-powered and backed up mobile devices to stay connected, informed and entertained. The SanDisk brand is known for offering trusted solutions, and we are thrilled to expand our portfolio to include the world's first wireless charger with automatic local backup, making consumers' lives more convenient and simple."
Here is the full feature list of both new products:
Ixpand Wireless Charger Sync
- Automatically back up photos, videos and contacts right onto the charger by placing your phone on the base
- Delivers up to 10W of power with fast charging
- Easily free up space on your phone knowing your photos and videos are backed up in full resolution
- Includes high-efficiency power plug with 6-foot (1.8m) cable for fast, convenient charging, right out of the box
- Supports multiple backup profiles so you can share the charger with others in your family
Ixpand Wireless Charger 15W
- Delivers up to 15W of power with fast charging
The Ixpand Wireless Charger Sync is available now in 64GB for $99.99, 128GB for $129.99, and 256GB for $199.99. Sandisk says that the Ixpand Wireless Charger 15W will be available by next month for $49.99.
