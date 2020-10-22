Sandisk has announced two new wireless chargers, and one of them is a first of its kind. While the new Ixpand Wireless Charger 15W is a pretty straightforward 15W fast-charging wireless charger, the Ixpand Wireless Charger Sync allows you to not only wirelessly charge your iPhone but back it up at the same time. The charging pad features an internal hard drive of up to 256GB and can back up photos and videos from your iPhone while charging your device at the same time.

Helping to resolve the issue of manual backup, the Ixpand Wireless Charger Sync simplifies the process, so you do not have to think about it. Providing local storage in capacities up to 256GB*, the Ixpand Wireless Charger Sync allows for fast wireless charging, while automatically backing up photos and videos and freeing up valuable space on your device.

Sairam Challa, Product Marketing Manager of SanDisk and Western Digital, says that the Ixpand Wireless Charger Sync is the world's first wireless charger with automatic local backup.

"In today's mobile-driven world, our customers rely on fully-powered and backed up mobile devices to stay connected, informed and entertained. The SanDisk brand is known for offering trusted solutions, and we are thrilled to expand our portfolio to include the world's first wireless charger with automatic local backup, making consumers' lives more convenient and simple."

Here is the full feature list of both new products:

Ixpand Wireless Charger Sync