Satechi has announced its brand new 108W Pro USB-C Desktop Charger at CES 2020. It's equipped with multiple adapters and four ports. A press release states:

Satechi, known for producing accessories that make everyday life more convenient, launches its most robust charger to date, the 108W Pro USB-C PD Desktop Charger. Featuring dual USB-C Power Delivery (PD) ports, Satechi's latest charger can boost battery life of the most power-hungry devices at full speed, without sharing power between ports. Equipped with two additional USB-A ports, the charger consolidates multiple adapters into one sleek, modern device for powerful charging, whether at the office or on-the-go.

The 108W Pro has two upgraded USB-C pots at 90W and 18W, so you can simultaneously charge a laptop and a tablet without downgrading the power flowing to either. It also two further USB-A ports, 12W in total, so you can power up to four devices in total at once.

It can be used in the office or on the go and is designed to combine all your possible charging needs into one sleek solution. It also has durable, heat-resistant materials to prevent over-heating.

The 108W Pro USB-C PD Desktop Charger is available now for just $79.99 from Satechi or Amazon!