Satechi keyboardSource: Satechi

What you need to know

  • Satechi has announced its new Compact Backlit Bluetooth Keyboard.
  • The keyboard has a full numpad but is still compact.
  • It's available today.

Satechi has debuted its new Compact Backlit Bluetooth Keyboard which is exactly what it sounds like. It's a full keyboard with a full numpad, but it won't take over your desk. The keyboard can connect to up to three different devices and has a 600-hour battery that's recharged via USB-C.

Alongisde the svelte design the most notable feature is the backlit keys whose brightness can be adjusted in ten increments to ensure you won't be blinded when typing at night.

Features include:

Wireless Bluetooth Connection – Features upgraded Bluetooth 5.0 capabilities with a simple setup for a seamless connection process.

USB-C Rechargeable – Enjoy fewer interruptions with a rechargeable USB-C port and up to 600 hours between charges, so you can get back to doing what you do best. Battery life varies on actual usage/backlight settings.

Multi-Device Made Easy – Connect up to three Bluetooth devices to type with ease across multiple screens – simply switch devices with a press of a button.

Backlit Illuminated Keys – Includes backlit keys with ten levels of brightness, so you can continue to type with ease in a variety of low-light environments.

The keyboard measures 14.5 x 4.7 x 0.4 inches and weighs 0.88 lbs.

If that all sounds like your bag you can place an order right now via Amazon. It's normally priced at $79.99 but if you order through November 27 and enter code "BACKLIT20" you'll save 20%, bringing the price down to just $64.

