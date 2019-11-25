Satechi has debuted its new Compact Backlit Bluetooth Keyboard which is exactly what it sounds like. It's a full keyboard with a full numpad, but it won't take over your desk. The keyboard can connect to up to three different devices and has a 600-hour battery that's recharged via USB-C.

Alongisde the svelte design the most notable feature is the backlit keys whose brightness can be adjusted in ten increments to ensure you won't be blinded when typing at night.