What you need to know
- Satechi has just announced its new Qi-certified wireless charging pad.
- The Trio Wireless Charging pad can simultaneously charge an Apple Watch, AirPods and an iPhone.
- It also has temperature protection to prevent overheating.
Satechi has just announced its brand new Trio Wireless Charging Pad, which can simultaneously charge up to three devices.
A Satechi press release states:
Satechi, known for producing accessories that make everyday life more convenient, launches its new Trio Wireless Charging Pad. Designed for convenience, the charging pad can simultaneously charge an Apple Watch, AirPods Pro, AirPods 2 wireless case and an iPhone 8 or later. Its sleek, ultra-slim design tastefully upgrades any modern space and utilizes a single USB-C PD connection (24W adapter included) to eliminate excess charging cables. Simply place each device face up on the charging pad and a light will illuminate, activating its wireless charging capabilities.
The trio has space for three devices and can support an Apple Watch in Nightstand mode. It can also be used with a smartphone case up to 5mm thick.
It's got a sleek space gray aluminum finish and works with the iPhone 8 onwards, as well as second-generation AirPods and AirPods Pro.
It has built-in safety features including foreign object detection and automatic temperature protection that will prevent overheating.
It's available on Satechi.net and Amazon right now, where users can get $20 off the $119.99 price tag with the code "STCES2020".
Charging simplified
Trio Wireless Charging Pad by Satechi
Make sure you use code "STCES2020" for $20 off!
Satechi's new Trio Wireless Charging pad can charge an Apple Watch, AirPods and an iPhone all at the same time.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Give your MacBook a unique style with a real wood or stone Cover-Up Skin
You're not one to settle for "the usual" look for your MacBook. Cover-Up has you covered, with a genuine wood or stone MacBook skin.
Deutsche Bank: Apple will not repeat 86% growth surge in 2020
Deutsche analysts believe that Apple is unlikely to repeat its 2019 performance in which its stock grew by 86% across the year.
A Pokémon Direct is coming on January 9!
Ready for the next big announcement from Nintendo? Here's what you need to know!
Don't be caught without a charger for your Versa 2!
Even though the Fitbit Versa 2 has incredible battery life for a smartwatch, it doesn't hurt to be prepared for when the charge gets low. Check out these charging cables and pick a couple up for yourself so you aren't left powerless in a pinch.