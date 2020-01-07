Satechi has just announced its brand new Trio Wireless Charging Pad, which can simultaneously charge up to three devices.

Satechi, known for producing accessories that make everyday life more convenient, launches its new Trio Wireless Charging Pad. Designed for convenience, the charging pad can simultaneously charge an Apple Watch, AirPods Pro, AirPods 2 wireless case and an iPhone 8 or later. Its sleek, ultra-slim design tastefully upgrades any modern space and utilizes a single USB-C PD connection (24W adapter included) to eliminate excess charging cables. Simply place each device face up on the charging pad and a light will illuminate, activating its wireless charging capabilities.

The trio has space for three devices and can support an Apple Watch in Nightstand mode. It can also be used with a smartphone case up to 5mm thick.

It's got a sleek space gray aluminum finish and works with the iPhone 8 onwards, as well as second-generation AirPods and AirPods Pro.

It has built-in safety features including foreign object detection and automatic temperature protection that will prevent overheating.

It's available on Satechi.net and Amazon right now, where users can get $20 off the $119.99 price tag with the code "STCES2020".