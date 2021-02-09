Satechi Usb C Watch Airpods HeroSource: Satechi

What you need to know

  • Satechi has launched the Satechi 2-in-1 USB-C Watch AirPods Charger.
  • It is available exclusively at the Apple Store website for $50.

Satechi, the maker of popular iPhone, iPad, Mac, and other Apple-related accessories, has announced its latest product to make charging on the go with Apple Watch and AirPods easier.

The Satechi USB-C Watch AirPods Charger combines an Apple Watch and wireless AirPods charger into one device. The idea is actually quite handy and tougher than you would think, as the Apple Watch uses a proprietary charging technology compared to the Qi wireless charging used by the iPhone and AirPods.

The charger can be plugged into any USB-C port such as those on a MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, iPad Pro, or iPad Air for charging on-the-go.

Satechi's USB-C Watch AirPods Charger combines the power of wireless charging for Apple Watch and compatible AirPods into one, palm-sized device. Simply plug the charger into any powered USB-C port, like a MacBook or iPad, with the desired charging side face-up and place the respective accessory right on top for plug-and-play power.

Satechi Usb C Watch Airpods IpadSource: Satechi

The charger is made out of aluminum so that it will match nicely to the Mac or iPad that you connect it to.

The USB-C Watch AirPods Charger boasts a sleek, aluminum body designed to complement and blend seamlessly with Apple accessories. The compact and slim profile is perfect for a quick boost at home, on-the-go or in an office. The charger easily fits into a purse, briefcase or backpack so Apple Watch and AirPods users never have to worry about their gadgets losing juice.

The Satechi USB-C Watch AirPods Charger is available now exclusively on the Apple Store website for $50.

