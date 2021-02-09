Satechi, the maker of popular iPhone, iPad, Mac, and other Apple-related accessories, has announced its latest product to make charging on the go with Apple Watch and AirPods easier.

The Satechi USB-C Watch AirPods Charger combines an Apple Watch and wireless AirPods charger into one device. The idea is actually quite handy and tougher than you would think, as the Apple Watch uses a proprietary charging technology compared to the Qi wireless charging used by the iPhone and AirPods.