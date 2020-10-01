Satechi has this week unveiled a brand new 100W USB-C charger, powered by Gallium Nitride technology.

In a press release, Wednesday, the company stated:

Satechi, known for producing accessories that make everyday life more convenient, is launching its first-ever Gallium Nitride (GaN) charger, the 100W USB-C PD Compact GaN Charger. The latest advancements upgrade charging with powerful GaN technology in a sleek design and additional USB-C PD charging for the fastest and most convenient charging capabilities.

The new 100W USB-C PD Compact GaN charger can power a variety of USB-C devices like the MacBook Pro, iPad Air, and even Apple's iPhone with the right cable. With no silicon inside, it has a much smaller footprint than traditional wall chargers.

It features two USB-C PD ports for quickly charging smartphones, tablets, and laptops. You can power up to three devices simultaneously, and the unit will automatically adjust power output accordingly:

Satechi's carefully crafted design of the new 100W USB-C PD Compact GaN Charger comes equipped with two USB-C PD ports to quickly charge Type-C smartphones, tablets, or laptops. The charger can also power up to three devices simultaneously while intelligently adjusting power output according to connected devices. Users can take advantage of a full 100W output with one device, 60W, and 30W with two connected devices, or use the additional USB-A port to charge a third device at 12W respectively.

Apple users could power a 13-inch MacBook Pro, and an iPad Pro at the same time and at full power!

Not only that, Satechi has an introductory 20% discount running for the rest of this week through Friday, October 2nd.

To qualify, simply use the code GANPOWER when you purchase at Satechi.net. The new compact wall charger is also available at Amazon.