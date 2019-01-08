I love my Satechi travel charger. I take it with me on every trip. It's got plenty of USB-A charging ports, plus a micro USB port. It turns a single wall plug charger into a hub for all your gadgets. What mine doesn't have, however, is a USB-C port. At CES 2019, Satechi announced it's launching two travel chargers with USB-C ports.

You can choose from a 75W Dual Type-C travel charger or a 30W dual-port wall charger, both supporting USB-C charging and are certified CE, ETL, USBIF, and FCC to comply with safety standards.

The 75W Dual Type-C Travel Charger has two USB-C ports (one 60W and one 18W), plus two USB-A 3.0 ports for all your iPad and iPhone charging needs. You can simultaneously charge your laptop, tablet, phone, and more. It retails for $70 and is available now.

The 30W Dual-Port wall charger has a single USB-C PD port with up to 18W power and a USB-A 3.0 port for 12W power. It's perfect for those traveling light. It retails for $30 and is available now.

The great thing about Satechi charging hubs is that they're simple, ultra-portable, and work great. It's great to see they've added USB-C support.

