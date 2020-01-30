Satechi has always made themselves known for their stellar iPhone, iPad, and Mac accessories. Today, they continue to add to their offerings with a new adapter that is designed to help Macbook and iPad Pro users stay connected to all of their peripherals on the go.

The USB-C Slim Multi-port with Ethernet Adapter features all of the connections you would expect from a portable adapter for your laptop or tablet, but with some new enhancements.

"Take your workspace on-the-go with the ultra-portable Satechi USB-C Slim Multi-Port with Ethernet Adapter. Featuring Gigabit Ethernet, 4K HDMI (30Hz), USB-C PD charging, two USB-A 3.0 ports, and micro/SD card readers, the Adapter seamlessly combines seven ports into one compact device. With a plug and play design and modern aluminum finish, it has never been easier to connect your setup on-the-go."

The first is that Satechi has been able to fit a 60W USB-C PD charger into this tiny adapter, which allows you to charge up to a 13-inch Macbook Pro at full speed. On top of its impressive power capability, it also features two USB-A ports, a regular SD port, and a micro SD port.

The adapter is also capable of handling a 4K external monitor. According to Satechi, this port is limited to outputting 4K resolution at only 30Hz and requires an HDMI to HDMI direct connection. This means that you can't run through additional hubs or adapters - the HDMI cable from the Satechi must go directly into your monitor.

Another new addition to the adapter is a Gigabit Ethernet port, which allows users to plug in for super-fast internet in areas with spotty WiFi.

The adapter is compatible with any iPad Pro or Macbook with a USB-C port and comes in black, silver, and space gray. It currently runs for $79.99 and is available to buy today at Satechi's own website or on Amazon.

