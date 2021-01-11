Satechi has unveiled a brand new Dock5 multi-device charging station for CES 2021.

In a press release the company stated:

Satechi, known for producing accessories that make everyday life more convenient, has launched its latest charging station, the Dock5 Multi-Device Charging Station with Wireless Charging. Compatible with a variety of popular smartphones and tablets, it is the ideal solution for charging multiple electronics simultaneously. With built-in silicone dividers, non-slip padding, and CE/ETL certifications, devices will be safely stored, offering peace of mind while being charged.

The Dock5 can charge up to five devices simultaneously, with a Qi charging slot, two USB-C ports, and two USB-A ports. Satechi promises "worry-free" charging thanks to ETL and CE certifications, you can also leave your device's case on whilst you charge it. It will, of course, work with any compatible device from Apple, Microsoft, Samsung, or Google. the configuration means you could charge a set of AirPods, two iPhones, and two iPads all at the same time. The release continues:

The spacious, case-friendly design of the Dock5 makes it easy to charge devices with a protective case still on, avoiding risk of damage. Compatible with most smartphones, this charging station is also able to charge tablets, e-readers, handheld gaming devices, and more from Apple, Samsung, Google and Microsoft. For even easier charging, simply place devices on the built-in Qi wireless charging pad and the convenient LED indicator will display power status.

The Dock5 can be used to tidy up an office, or on a nightstand!

The Dock5 costs just $59.99 and is available from Satechi now.