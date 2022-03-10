What you need to know
- Satechi is back with two exciting new Mac accessories.
- It has unveiled a new 30W USB-C charger with GaN technology.
- It also has a new USB4 C-to-C that can be used with Apple's new studio display.
Satechi has today unveiled two new accessories, a 30W UBC-C wall charger, and a new USB 4 C-to-C cable.
The company says that both are compatible with Apple's best MacBooks and Microsoft Surface Pro devices, using next-generation USB4 technology for high-speed data transfers, and quick and efficient charging.
The USB4 cables allow speeds of up to 40Gbps in data transfer, as well as backwards compatibility with USB 3.2, 3.1, 3.0, and 2.0, as well as Thunderbolt 3 and 4 through its chargers. The 30W charger also features Gallium Nitride technology for faster and more efficient charging in a very small form factor, perfect for traveling or your office space.
It can charge any Apple device up to 3x faster than Apple's standard 4W charger, and its USB4 cable is good for power transfers of up to 100W. The latter comes in sizes of either 2.6 or 10-inches in length. Satechi notes the new cable also works with Apple's new Studio Display, but can support up to 8K ultra-high res video output.
Apple's new Studio Display accompanies its new Mac Studio announced at the Apple event earlier this week. It features a 27-inch 5K Retina display.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
