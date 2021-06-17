Accessory maker Satechi has today announced a new multi-device Bluetooth keyboard in the shape of the Slim X2. It features a full QWERTY layout as well as a number pad, plus the macOS function keys you might expect from such a keyboard.

That doesn't mean that this is a Mac keyboard, though – it works just as well with iPhones and iPads, too.

Featuring backlit keys and up to five months of battery life, the keyboard charges via USB-C and certainly looks the part. If you're looking for a slim keyboard to match that minimal aesthetic you've got going on, this is the perfect option for you.