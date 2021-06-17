What you need to know
- Satechi just announced the Slim X2 Bluetooth keyboard.
- The keyboard supports switching between multiple devices.
- Backlit keys and a number pad are included.
Accessory maker Satechi has today announced a new multi-device Bluetooth keyboard in the shape of the Slim X2. It features a full QWERTY layout as well as a number pad, plus the macOS function keys you might expect from such a keyboard.
That doesn't mean that this is a Mac keyboard, though – it works just as well with iPhones and iPads, too.
Satechi has announced its latest addition to its keyboard line-up, the Slim X2 Bluetooth Backlit Keyboard with multi-device Bluetooth sync. Featuring a QWERTY layout with numeric pad and MacOS function keys, the Slim X2 is the perfect keyboard for any work-from-home set-up and is compatible with the latest Apple iPads and Mac computers, as well as other tablets, laptops and smartphones.
Featuring backlit keys and up to five months of battery life, the keyboard charges via USB-C and certainly looks the part. If you're looking for a slim keyboard to match that minimal aesthetic you've got going on, this is the perfect option for you.
The keyboard is reasonably priced as well, costing $79.99 and available for order now.
Whether you're working on that new M1 iMac or learning on a new MacBook Air, this keyboard's use of backlit keys and a number pad could make it a better option than the standard keyboard your Mac came with.
