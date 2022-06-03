Satechi, the popular accessory maker, has announced a new USB-C dock that's designed especially with the 24-inch iMac in mind. It's available in blue and silver colors and can be ordered today.

Dubbed the USB-C Slim Dock For 24" iMac, the new product offers a number of ports as well as a built-in enclosure that gives people the option to add their own external storage via M.2 NMVe SSDs or M.2 SATA SSD. Beyond that, if there's a port you need there is a good chance that it's here.

Designed to fit the 2021 iMac (24-inch) exclusively, the Satechi USB-C Slim Dock for 24" iMac provides a built-in enclosure to add external storage to your iMac and convenient access for all your most-loved ports and peripherals. Featuring a 10 Gbps USB-C data port, 10 Gbps USB-A data port, 2 x USB-A 2.0 ports, micro/SD card reader slots, and NVMe Sata Enclosure, the USB-C Slim Dock upgrades your iMac's functionality while maintaining a sleek aesthetic all with a plug and play design.

All of that would normally set you back $149.99 but a special early bird pricing offer gets you 20% off by entering the code IMAC20 at checkout, bringing the price down to $120. All you need to remember to do is choose the color that matches your particular iMac — assuming you own a blue or silver one, that is. There's currently no mention of any other color being added in the future, which is a shame. We all know the orange iMac is the best Mac color you can buy, right?

You can order the new USB-C dock direct from Satechi right now.