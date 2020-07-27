If you're in the market for a Mac upgrade, looking at the prices at Apple's site might not exactly fill you with joy, especially if you want something that packs some power.

Fortunately, B&H is offering $250 in savings on Apple's 13-inch MacBook Pro with Touch Bar for a limited time. The 2019 machine is discounted to $1,049 today only and while supplies last. That's the best price we've seen for this particular configuration that normally goes for nearer $1,300.

Go Pro Apple MacBook Pro with Touch Bar (2019) This mid-2019 MacBook Pro model features a 13.3-inch Retina display, Touch Bar, 128GB storage, and 8th-gen Intel Core processor. These originally sold for $1,300 so you're saving a huge amount if you buy today. $1049.00 $1299.00 $250 off See at B&H

The model on sale comes in space gray and features Apple's Touch Bar technology. The machine is equipped with 13.3-inch Retina displays, 128GB SSD, 8GB RAM, and packs in an 8th-gen Intel Core i5 processor. There are also two Thunderbolt 3 ports for charging and connecting peripherals.

The 13-inch machines balance power and portability, though the new 2020 MacBook Pro was just announced if you want to go for the latest specs possible. You can compare the 2019 and 2020 MacBook Pro models here.

Apple also recently released its 2020 MacBook Air. It might not have quite the same power as the MacBook Pro, but it's more affordable and even more portable. You can see how the two stack up in our guide to those, too. It's worth checking out our list of the best MacBook deals to help you decide which to go to.

At B&H, shipping is fast and free and you can also benefit from the company's B&H Payboo Credit Card. If you pay for a MacBook with the card, B&H will instantly pay you back the sales tax you paid. Depending on which state you live in, that could result in big savings.