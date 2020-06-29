If you're in the market for a Mac upgrade, looking at the prices at Apple's site might not exactly fill you with joy, especially if you want something that packs some power. Fortunately, B&H is offering $350 in savings on Apple's 13-inch MacBook Pro with Touch Bar for a limited time. The 2019 machines are discounted to $1,149 today only and while supplies last. That's the best prcie we've seen for these particular configurations.

Pro savings Apple MacBook Pro with Touch Bar (2019) These mid-2019 MacBook Pro models feature a 13.3-inch Retina display, Touch Bar, 256GB storage, and 8th-gen Intel Core processor. These originally sold for $1,500 so you're saving a huge amount if you buy today. Choose between silver or space gray. $1149.00 $1399.00 $250 off See at B&H

The models on sale come in space gray or silver and feature Apple's Touch Bar technology. The machines are equipped with 13.3-inch Retina displays, two or four Thunderbolt 3 ports, and pack in 8th-gen Intel Core processors. Notably, the machines on sale today feature a 256GBGB SSD and Intel Core i5 processor. At today's sale price, they are as affordable as the 128GB version so you're getting double the storage at no extra cost.

The 13-inch machines balance power and portability, though the new 2020 MacBook Pro was just announced if you want to go for the latest specs possible. You can compare the 2019 and 2020 MacBook Pro models here.

Apple also recently released its 2020 MacBook Air. It might not have quite the same power as the MacBook Pro, but it's more affordable and even more portable. You can see how the two stack up in our guide to those, too. It's worth checking out our list of the best MacBook deals to help you decide which to go to.

At B&H, shipping is fast and free and you can also benefit from the company's B&H Payboo Credit Card. If you pay for a MacBook with the card, B&H will instantly pay you back the sales tax you paid. Depending on which state you live in, that could result in big savings.