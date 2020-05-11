If you're in the market for a Mac upgrade, looking at the prices at Apple's site might not exactly fill you with joy, especially if you want something that packs some power. Fortunately, B&H is offering a $400 savings today on Apple's 13-inch MacBook Pro with Touch Bar for a limited time. The 2019 machine, which comes with a 256GB SSD, is down to $1,399 there until the end of the day. That's the lowest we have seen this particular spec go. You can also save $400 on the 512GB configuration.

Pro savings Apple MacBook Pro with Touch Bar (Mid 2019) This mid-2019 MacBook Pro with Touch Bar features a 13.3-inch Retina display, 8th-gen Intel Core i5 processor, 256GB SSD, 8GB RAM, and portable form factor for taking it on the go. This is its lowest price to date. $1399.00 $1799.00 $400 off See at B&H

The model on sale come in space gray or silver and features Apple's Touch Bar technology. The machines are equipped with four Thunderbolt 3 ports and pack in an 8th-gen Intel Core i5 2.4GHz processor, Intel Iris Plus Graphics 655, 256GB SSD, and 8GB RAM. The machine balances power and portability, though the new 2020 MacBook Pro was just announced if you want to go for the latest specs possible. You can compare the 2019 and 2020 MacBook Pro models here.

Apple also recently released its 2020 MacBook Air. It might not have quite the same power as the MacBook Pro, but it's much more affordable and even more portable. You can see how the two stack up in our guide to those, too. It's worth checking out our list of the best MacBook deals to help you decide which to go to.

At B&H, shipping is fast and free and you can also benefit from the company's B&H Payboo Credit Card. If you pay for a MacBook with the card, B&H will instantly pay you back the sales tax you paid. Depending on which state you live in, that could result in big savings.