A proper gaming headset is nearly essential if you plan on getting anywhere with your team in multiplayer modes online. Luckily, Backmarket has the LucidSound LS31 Wireless Gaming Headset on sale currently for just $74.99 in refurbished condition. That saves you 50% off its full cost of $149, and the best part is that these headsets are about as close to new as you can get without actually being new. They're each in Mint condition and even come with a 1-year warranty just in case something is off about the item you receive. Plus, standard shipping is free with this purchase.

The LucidSound LS31 Wireless Gaming Headset was built to support nearly every modern game console, from the PlayStation 4 to Xbox One consoles and the Nintendo Switch. You can also use it while gaming on your computer, smartphone, or tablet by connecting via Bluetooth. It's packed with 50mm speakers featuring Neodymium magnets for deep bass and clear highs, plus with its advanced 2.4GHz wireless technology and Channel Hopping Technology, the audio you hear will stay interference-free.

This wireless headset is equipped with a rechargeable battery that lasts for up to 15 hours per charge, though you'll also be able to plug it into devices using the included audio cable if you don't want to worry about running out of power. It also has built-in dual microphones, including a flexible boom mic that's removeable and an integrated mic for mobile use. It features mic monitoring as well which lets you hear your own voice through the headphones. Meanwhile, the earcups are made of memory foam with leatherette for enhanced acoustics. There are also three EQ modes which let you switch up your audio from Normal to Bass Boost to Treble Boost.

BackMarket offers free standard shipping on all orders. To learn more about the LucidSound LS31 headset before buying, check out this WindowsCentral review where it earned four out of five stars and a badge of recommendation.