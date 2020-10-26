If you're in the market for a Mac upgrade, looking at the prices at Apple's site might not exactly fill you with joy, especially if you want something that packs some power.

Fortunately, Best Buy is offering $500 in savings on Apple's 13-inch MacBook Pro with Touch Bar for a limited time. The 2019 machine is discounted to $1,799.99 today only and while supplies last. That's the best price we've seen for this 1TB model that normally goes for nearer $2,300.

Pro savings Apple 13-inch MacBook Pro with Touch Bar (Mid 2019) Apple's 2019 13-inch MacBook Pro with Touch Bar is discounted by $500 today only. It features an 8th-gen quad-core Intel Core i5 processor, Intel Iris Plus Graphics 655, 16GB RAM, four Thunderbolt 3 ports, and that capacious 1TB SSD. $1799.99 $2299.99 $500 off See at Best Buy

The model on sale comes in space gray and features Apple's Touch Bar technology. The machine is equipped with 13.3-inch Retina displays, 1TB SSD, 16GB RAM, and packs in an 8th-gen quad-core Intel Core i5 processor. There are also four Thunderbolt 3 ports for charging and connecting peripherals.

The 13-inch machines balance power and portability, though the new 2020 MacBook Pro was recently announced if you want to go for the latest specs possible. You can compare the 2019 and 2020 MacBook Pro models here and even pick one up from at $150 off right now at Amazon.

Apple also recently released its 2020 MacBook Air. It might not have quite the same power as the MacBook Pro, but it's more affordable and even more portable. You can see how the two stack up in our guide to those, too. It's worth checking out our list of the best MacBook deals to help you decide which to go to.

Shipping is free on this order at Best Buy, though you might be able to get your new laptop quicker if you choose to collect in-store or at the curbside where available.