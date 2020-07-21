If you've been waiting for the right time to buy an Apple Watch, Woot's one-day sale on Series 1 models could be it. These refurbished, scratch-and-dent models are now on sale for less than $100 for just one day only, and considering how previous Apple Watch sales have gone, today's deal could sell out at any moment.

Though the Apple Watch models on sale today aren't brand new, each one has been tested to ensure it's in proper working condition. Woot does note that the items on sale today can have a moderate level of wear and tear, such as scratches, dents, and dings, and includes a 90-day warranty just in case an issue was missed or if the watch isn't as described.

Tick Tock Apple Watch Series 1 (Refurbished) Woot has scratch-and-dent models of the very first Apple Watch on sale today for less than $100! Various color and size configurations are included while supplies last. Use an Amazon Prime membership to score free shipping at checkout. Prices Vary See at Woot

There are a few different configurations on sale today, and two different sizes to choose from. The 38mm Apple Watch models are priced at just $94.99 today while the 42mm models are now on sale for $99.99. You can pick between options like a space gray case with a black band or a rose gold case with a pink band. Silver and Gold models are discounted as well.

If you have a bit more in your budget to spend on an Apple Watch, you would have a better experience overall by picking up the Apple Watch Series 3 instead. This model is currently on sale for as low as $169 via Amazon. You can learn about the upgrade between the two in this guide if you're curious, though you'll want to keep in mind it was written before the current price drop on the Series 3.

Woot normally charges $6 per order for shipping, though you can have your order shipped for free there by signing in with an Amazon Prime membership before checking out. If you've never been a Prime member before, you can start a free 30-day trial to score free shipping at Woot and Amazon, along with access to all of Prime's perks like the Prime Video streaming service, exclusive members-only discounts, and more.