If you don't want to spend $400 an up on the new iPhone SE, Woot has several refurbished iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus models on sale today with prices starting at just $199.99. That means you can get a similar spec phone for half the price. The devices on sale at Woot may have some signs of cosmetic wear, but have been tested to ensure they are in full working condition and come with a 90-day Woot warranty. The models are available fully-unlocked or GSM-only, so be sure to check carefully before placing your order.

The most affordable option on the sale is the iPhone 8 from $199.99. It's offered with 64GB or 256GB of storage and comes in space gray, gold, silver, and red colorways. Introduced in 2017, iPhone 8 features, a 4.7-inch Retina display with True Tone, six-core A11 Bionic chip, IP67 water-resistance, 7MP front camera, 12MP rear camera, and Touch ID fingerprint recognition.

Its design has been cribbed for the updated iPhone SE with some internal spec bumps, though the iPhone 8 is still a solid purchase in 2020. We compared the 2020 iPhone SE to the iPhone 8 to help you make sense of all of the similiarities and differences. At full price, you'd probably want to shoot for the SE but with prices this low it's well worth considering the iPhone 8.

If you were intrigued by the new iPhone SE taking on the iPhone 8 form factor but left ultimately disappointed that there was no Plus-sized version, Woot's deals today on the iPhone 8 Plus may be just what you're looking for. Starting at $299.99, the 5.5-inch model is powered by the A11 Bionic chip, the same as in the iPhone X and iPhone 8, with 64GB or 256GB of storage. It features a 7MP front-facing camera and dual 12MP rear cameras that can take some fancy Portrait photos.

The deals are good for today only or while supplies last, so be sure to act fast to avoid missing out on the phone you want. Woot usually charges $6 per order for shipping, though by logging in with an Amazon Prime membership, you can skip the shipping fee and save that $6 instead. If you've never been a Prime member before, you can start a free 30-day trial to score free shipping at Woot and Amazon, along with access to all of Prime's perks such as the Prime Video streaming service, exclusive members-only discounts, and more.