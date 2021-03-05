Nomad, maker of fine accessories for Apple devices, is taking 50% off its Steel Band for Apple Watch today only. It regularly retails for $119.99, but you can strap one on for only $59.98 when you checkout today using code THRIFTER50.

This code is offered exclusively to Thrifter readers, iMore's deal-focused sister-site. It's only valid until the day is out, so don't miss your chance to bag one.

Today only Nomad Steel Band for Apple Watch Featuring classic analogue watch styling and premium build quality, Nomad's Steel Band can class up your Apple Watch. This one-day deal takes half its regular price. Simply enter the below code during checkout to save. $59.98 $119.99 $60 off See at Nomad With coupon: THRIFTER50

If you sometimes find yourself wanting to ditch the Sport Band for a more luxurious option on your Apple Watch, Nomad's Steel Band is for you. Rather than shelling out hundreds of dollars for Apple's own Milanese Loop or Link Bracelet, Nomad's band offers a similar look and feel without the ridiculously high price tag — especially with today's deal.

With styling and overall feel more akin to the metal band of a traditional mechanical watch, the Steel Band will make your Apple Watch feel a lot more like a dress watch so you feel great wearing it for special occasions. It's made from 316 Grade Stainless Steel which is designed to resist the elements and retain its good looks over time.

The Steel Band fits both 42mm and 44mm Apple Watch models of any series. It features a fully-integrated steel clasp and ten removable links so you can get the sizing just right on your wrist.

Unfortunately for smaller Apple Watch wearers, there's no 38mm or 40mm option unlike there is with Apple's official version. Though the Steel Band is available in black, the above coupon applies to the silver version only.

We've reviewed a bunch of Nomad gear in the past, including its AirPower-inspired Base Station Pro, Nomad AirPods cases, and even its Titanium Apple Watch Band. We're usually full of praise for the accessory maker's gear thanks to their use of premium materials and emphasis on build quality.

That last review is well worth a look if you're considering snagging the discounted Steel Band for your Apple Watch. The Titanium version is essentially the same product, just made with brushed titanium rather than stainless steel.