With most states having hands-free laws now, having a reliable and stable phone mount is even more necessary than ever before. And since driving across town, or even the country, may lead to some unwanted smells entering the vehicle, air freshener is also nice to have. The MagicMount Fresche gives you the best of both worlds.

SCOSCHE Industries, one of the leading innovators of mobile tech accessories, has just unveiled the MagicMount Fresche, the latest addition to the MagicMount lineup at CES 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The new MagicMount Fresche is a new line of phone mounts for your car that also acts as an air freshener.

The MagicMount Fresche lineup is made up of vent mounts, with the option for several different mounting heads. You'll have the option to choose from magnetic, universal mount, and even fast wireless charging. No matter which one you choose, Fresche mounts will not only hold your phone securely in place for hands-free operation, but also hold an air freshener cartridge that utilizes your vent's airflow to release fragrance throughout the car.

Fresche mounts use SCOSCHE's patent pending FreeFlow vent mount design, which has an open circular design and articulated swing arm. This swing arm lets you move the phone away from the vent in any direction that you want, while the base remains securely anchored. It's the best method for housing an air freshener cartridge and allowing a clean scent to be dispersed throughout the vehicle.

There will be several different scents available for purchase to use with the MagicMount Fresche line, including everyone's favorite, "New Car Scent." There are also non-magnetic, universal mounts.

The Scosche MagicMount Fresche line will be available in March 2020, and will start at $19.99. The Qi Wireless Charging Fresche mounts will come later in June 2020 and retail for $54.95.