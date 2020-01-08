What you need to know
- Mounts are priced between $25 and $70, depending on the model.
- Use in your car, home, or office.
- Easily extends for the best viewing experience.
SCOSCHE Industries has announced a new range of telescoping phone mounts for home, office, and vehicle use. The Extendo Wireless Charging Mount lineup attaches to your windshield or dashboard and easily extends and angles to suit your tastes. The mounts were announced at this year's Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Designed for customization, the Extendo features a telescoping arm that adjusts from between 5-inches and 8.5-inches, depending on the model. Each offers a 220-degree of angle adjustment with a mounting head rotatable on a 360-degree axis. These configurations let you view your phone in portrait, landscape, or any angle in between.
According to SCOSCHE:
For home use you can attach your Extendo to the countertop or backsplash and adjust it so that you can view a recipe, or facetime with a friend, while you're cooking dinner. In the office you can attach the base to your desktop, away from your keyboard and monitor and then simply extend it when you need to use your phone. It's there when you need it but will wait unobtrusively when you don't.
Founded in 1980, SCOSCHE offers a long range of accessories for mobile devices, including MagicMount magnetic mounts, dual-magnet, universal, Qi wireless charging, and advanced wireless charging mounts like the MagicGrip and Charge3.
The Extendo Charge mounts are Qi-certified and will be available later this year They range in price from $24.99 for universal and MagicMounts models to $69.99 for advanced wireless charging models.
