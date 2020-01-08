SCOSCHE Industries has announced a new range of telescoping phone mounts for home, office, and vehicle use. The Extendo Wireless Charging Mount lineup attaches to your windshield or dashboard and easily extends and angles to suit your tastes. The mounts were announced at this year's Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Designed for customization, the Extendo features a telescoping arm that adjusts from between 5-inches and 8.5-inches, depending on the model. Each offers a 220-degree of angle adjustment with a mounting head rotatable on a 360-degree axis. These configurations let you view your phone in portrait, landscape, or any angle in between.

According to SCOSCHE: