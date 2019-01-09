Scosche's BaseLynx modular charging station brings power to all of your devices

Scosche has introduced a new solution for keeping your devices both charged and organized. The BaseLynx is a charging station built to be used with multiple devices at once, including your iPhone, Apple Watch, and iPad. It's also a modular system that allows you to remove those sections of the BaseLynx that you don't need.

The full BaseLynx station includes a Qi wireless charging dock for your iPhone that provides up to 10W of power, with safety features that prevent overheating and overcharging. There's also an Apple Watch dock with Apple's proprietary magnetic charging device for the watch built into the surface of the pad. Finally, the BaseLynx system has a vertical tablet organizer charging station, in which you can place up to three devices. That station doesn't charge wirelessly, but it does have two 12W USB-A charging ports and an 18W USB-C port. The powered end cap for the BaseLynx also has additional USB-A and USB-C outlets to charge more devices.