Scosche mountSource: Scosche

What you need to know

  • The Scosche MagicMount Fresche was announced during CES.
  • The car mount keeps your phone safe and your car fresh.
  • It costs from $19.99 to $29.99.

After announcing it at CES last month, Scosche has just made its MagicMount Fresche available for order. Depending on which mounting mechanism you want you'll pay from $19.99 to $29.99 to get your hands on one.

The name probably already makes it obvious what to expect from this car mount, but to be clear it's a combination device that not only holds your phone but also freshens your car as well. You can buy refills – priced at $9.99 – to suit your mood and there's even a Qi-compatible version in the works as well. I'm told we can expect that to arrive "soon."

KEY FEATURES:

  • Four Choices of Mount Types: The FreeFlow Magnetic, Magnetic, FreeFlow Universal Grip and Universal Grip Vent Mounts securely hold smartphones with 360-degree adjustable heads for unlimited viewing options

  • Eight Fresche Scents: Freshen the air with a variety of scents including New Car, Leather, Peppermint, Vanilla, Lemon, Cherry, Tropical and Pine that last up to 30 days

  • Patent Pending FreeFlow™ Design: FreeFlow vents feature an open design that let's air flow through while the Swing-Arm mount have an articulating swing-arm to move your phone away from the vent.

Sounds pretty cool, right?

