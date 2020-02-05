After announcing it at CES last month, Scosche has just made its MagicMount Fresche available for order. Depending on which mounting mechanism you want you'll pay from $19.99 to $29.99 to get your hands on one.

The name probably already makes it obvious what to expect from this car mount, but to be clear it's a combination device that not only holds your phone but also freshens your car as well. You can buy refills – priced at $9.99 – to suit your mood and there's even a Qi-compatible version in the works as well. I'm told we can expect that to arrive "soon."