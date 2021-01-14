What you need to know
- Scosche's new MagicMount MSC uses a MagSafe Wireless Charger to power and hold your iPhone in the car.
- It comes with a USB-C car adapter, but you need to provide your own MagSafe Wireless Charger.
Scosche just rounded out its CES 2021 announcements with a new mount for your car – and it used MagSafe.
The new MagicMount MSC uses your existing MagSafe Wireless Charger to both charge and mount your iPhone. The MagicMount MSC then mounts to your car via one of a few different mechanisms including suction mount, air vent mount, and more. The advantage of using Apple's MagSafe Wireless Charger is pretty obvious – you'll benefit from the full 15W wireless charging while on the move.
While you'll need to provide your own MagSafe Wireless Charger, Scosche does throw its PowerVolt 20W USB-C Power Delivery Car Adapter in with your new mount. If you're feeling fancy you can even use the mount on your desk, too.
MagicMount MSC mounts are available in several options, at a price range from $29.99 to $39.99 MSRP, including: Window/Dash, Cup Holder, and a 4-in-1 kit that features: Swing-Arm Dash and vent, and Lock-Nut Vent and Dash. Not limited to in-vehicle use, the Window/Dash model is perfect for home or office use when used with a home charger like the Scosche ReVolt™ QC, or PowerVolt™ 20W USB-C Power Delivery.
Scosche doesn't actually say when these things will be available, but it does give the impression they're already on its website. I can't find them at the time of writing, though. Maybe you'll have more luck.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
