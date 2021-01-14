Scosche just rounded out its CES 2021 announcements with a new mount for your car – and it used MagSafe.

The new MagicMount MSC uses your existing MagSafe Wireless Charger to both charge and mount your iPhone. The MagicMount MSC then mounts to your car via one of a few different mechanisms including suction mount, air vent mount, and more. The advantage of using Apple's MagSafe Wireless Charger is pretty obvious – you'll benefit from the full 15W wireless charging while on the move.