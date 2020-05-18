Scott Forstall, who once held the position of Senior Vice President of iOS at Apple and was a key player behind the creation of the iPhone and iPad, will be appearing as a guest at a major coding event on Wednesday. Reported by 9to5Mac, Forstall will be making an appearance at the Code.org Code Break virtual event.

I look forward to joining students around the world this week for a #CodeBreak. https://t.co/P5RhWAkrj8 — Scott Forstall (@forstall) May 18, 2020

Code Break is attempting to "build the world's largest live interactive classroom" with many guests from all different kinds of backgrounds whether it be coding, music, acting, and other creative occupations.

"With schools closed and tens of millions of students at home, join Code.org each week for Code Break — help us build the world's largest live interactive classroom, with weekly challenges to engage students of all abilities, even those without computers."

In addition to Forstall, the event is also featuring rapper Macklemore, who will most likely bring some kind of musical education to students attending the event.

"Computer science is super fun because it is creative and playful. Whether it's solving a puzzle, coding art, or designing an app, students prefer learning by exploring rather than memorizing. Students even rank CS their favorite subject after art, music, and dance. Computer science is foundational to all fields of study, but since many schools don't offer it yet, this could be a unique chance to support your child in a fun new learning opportunity. Plus, recent studies show: children who study computer science perform better in other subjects, excel at problem-solving, and are 17% more likely to enroll in college."

If you'd like to attend the event featuring Forstall, you can sign up at Code.org. Tune in on Wednesday, May 20th at 10:00 AM PT/1:00 PM ET.