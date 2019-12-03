Former Apple exec Scott Forstall is still fondly remembered by many despite his love of skeuomorphic design. He's been on the outside of Apple since 2012 – since that whole Apple Maps thing happened – and now he's a broadway producer. As part of that role he gave an inteview that found its way onto YouTube back in January. As part of that interview he says that the Apple TV interface was designed because he gave developers a month off after shipping a Mac OS X update – although there's some debate about that on Reddit.

The story goes that Forstall used to give Mac OS X developers a month to work on whatever they wanted as soon as they'd wrapped up work on a new release. During that time someone came up with a "10ft user interface" that was eventually turned into Apple TV.