Despite what everyone on Twitter might think, the late Sean Connery never sent a letter ripping Steve Jobs a new one following another failed attempt to get the actor into an Apple ad. As much as it does sound like something the former Bond actor might have done!

The fake letter is once again doing the rounds following the recent death of Connery. But it was first seen back in 2011 when CNET first debunked it and originated from satirical site Scoopertino.