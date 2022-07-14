Mini consoles were quite popular at one point in time, with consoles like the Nintendo Entertainment System Classic flying off store shelves. These consoles not only offer lots of retro games that gamers feel most nostalgic for, but can also be plugged directly into the TV and played immediately, with no need to change cartridges, connect to the internet, or download updates.

Sega dabbled in mini consoles before with the Genesis Mini, and has recently announced the mini console's sequel on their Twitter:

SEGA Genesis Mini 2 blasts its way to North America on October 27th!



☑ SEGA Genesis Mini 2 boasts even more power!

☑ Over 50 classic games, previously unreleased on the Genesis Mini!

☑ AND includes SEGA CD titles!#SEGA #GenesisMini2 pic.twitter.com/IRZubeEy9i — SEGA (@SEGA) July 13, 2022

The Sega Genesis Mini 2 allows players to access over 50 games from Sega's retro times, improving on the previous 2019 model. This time around, Sega CD titles are also available to play, with more power and full-motion video. A previously unreleased game also joins the roster, which is the only way to play it in the United States.

Pre-orders are open now for the console, which is exclusively distributed by Amazon. The Sega Genesis Mini 2 releases on October 27, 2022.