What you need to know
- Mini consoles are plug-and-play systems that offer a wide variety of popular retro games with no need for Internet access.
- Made most popular by Nintendo, Sega also dipped its toes in the mini console market with retro Sega consoles.
- The newest Sega mini console, the Sega Genesis Mini 2, releases on October 27, 2022.
Mini consoles were quite popular at one point in time, with consoles like the Nintendo Entertainment System Classic flying off store shelves. These consoles not only offer lots of retro games that gamers feel most nostalgic for, but can also be plugged directly into the TV and played immediately, with no need to change cartridges, connect to the internet, or download updates.
Sega dabbled in mini consoles before with the Genesis Mini, and has recently announced the mini console's sequel on their Twitter:
The Sega Genesis Mini 2 allows players to access over 50 games from Sega's retro times, improving on the previous 2019 model. This time around, Sega CD titles are also available to play, with more power and full-motion video. A previously unreleased game also joins the roster, which is the only way to play it in the United States.
Pre-orders are open now for the console, which is exclusively distributed by Amazon. The Sega Genesis Mini 2 releases on October 27, 2022.
A true classic
Sega Genesis Mini 2
So many games, so much nostalgia
The all-new Sega Genesis Mini 2 offers over 50 classic Sega titles from way back when. This time around, you can also play Sega CD titles that feature full-motion video! With the 6 button controller, this iteration is one of the best ways to play classic Sega games.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
