Wallet portfolio case SENA Wallet Book Case for iPhone: Features

The SENA Wallet Book Case is a portfolio wallet case that holds up to three cards plus cash. One of the card slots has a see-through plastic window, making it perfect for carrying your ID. Behind the three card slots is one long slot, ideal for carrying cash or other thin items. Wireless charging can work with this case no matter how much you stuff in it because the card flap is on the front. Even though the back of the case is fairly thick, I was still able to wirelessly charge my iPhone. However, the wireless charging was not always consistent.

My iPhone feels quite secure within this case. The TPU inner case is thick and the raised bezel protects the screen from face-down drops. Cutouts for the mute switch, Lightning port, cameras, and speakers are sized right to allow full functionality of the phone. The same goes for the volume and Sleep/Wake button covers. The leather portion of the case is securely affixed to the TPU inner case; there is nothing flimsy about this case.

Leave your wallet at home, SENA has all of your valuables covered!

The SENA Wallet Book Case also folds into a secure viewing stand for watching videos in landscape mode, even with items in the wallet portion. Some wallet folio cases have a band, snap, or magnet to hold the flap in place when you're not using your phone — this one does not. While this is not the bulkiest wallet folio case I've own, it is on the bulkier side.

I chose the Black/Periwinkle case, which is black on the inside and a gorgeous periwinkle (blueish purple) on the outside. Many leather cases don't go beyond black and brown, so this is a nice touch. The case is also available in Black and Cognac (reddish-brown.) There is no branding on the front of the case, but SENA is embossed on the inside on the ID slot as well as the back of the case. You can get the SENA Wallet Book Case for all iPhone models as far back as the iPhone 6.

Practical and attractive

SENA Wallet Book Case for iPhone: What I like

I realize this isn't going to be everyone's cup of tea, but I really like it. I think it's the gorgeous periwinkle color that sways me, but it is a heavy-duty protective wallet folio case that looks and feels great. The inner TPU case is so thick, the phone seems very protected within it. Despite the bulk, the phone is comfortable to use with the flap tucked back in two-thumb texting mode. I like being able to use the case as a stand for watching videos, especially when flying on a budget airline where the tray table is too small for my iPad. The card slots are easy to get my cards in and out of, even when stuffed full. I like the see-through portion of the first slot, which is perfect for a driver's license or other ID. This won't be my everyday case, but I'll certainly use it for travel or anytime I don't want to carry a separate wallet.