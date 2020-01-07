Audio device maker Sennheiser has announced two new sets of wireless headphones that it says are designed for everyday use while also providing "Sennheiser sound quality." The new CX 350BT and CX 150BT earphones were announced at CES 2020.

Both of the new headphones have solid 10-hour battery life and can be charged via USB-C when needed. They both also support AptX and AptX Low latency on compatible devices.