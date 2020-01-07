Sennheiser CX 350BTSource: Sennheiser

What you need to know

  • Sennheiser announced two new wireless headphones.
  • They're both designed to be for everyday use.
  • They're more affordable than some other Sennheiser options, too.

Audio device maker Sennheiser has announced two new sets of wireless headphones that it says are designed for everyday use while also providing "Sennheiser sound quality." The new CX 350BT and CX 150BT earphones were announced at CES 2020.

Both of the new headphones have solid 10-hour battery life and can be charged via USB-C when needed. They both also support AptX and AptX Low latency on compatible devices.

When it comes to listening pleasure, the latest earphones in Sennheiser's wireless range deliver: Support for audio codecs SBC and AAC ensure a high-quality audio experience, while the CX 350BT additionally features AptX™ and AptX™ Low Latency support. On compatible devices, AptX™ Low Latency keeps sound in perfect sync with onscreen action – ideal when enjoying movies or gaming. The CX 350BT and CX 150BT earphones are also Bluetooth 5.0 compatible to deliver fast and reliable connectivity and, thanks to multi-pairing, can be connected with two devices simultaneously.

Sennheiser earphonsSource: Sennheiser

Both pairs of earphones have a cable connecting the two earbuds while an inline remote has buttons for all of the usual music and voice call controls. The most costly CX 350BT also packs a button for interacting with Siri or Google Assistant, depending on the phone you're connected to.

"These new, accessible models in our wireless earphone range help consumers enhance their daily audio experience with better sound, while embracing the freedom of the latest wireless technology, a portable, sleek design and dependable quality. With the new CX350BT and CX 150BT, there really is no excuse not to enjoy better sound every day", explained Jermo Köhnke, Product Manager at Sennheiser.

The CX 150BT earphones are available in black for $79 whole a white version will be coming in February. The CX 350BT earphones will sell for $99 in both black and white from next month.