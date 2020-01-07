What you need to know
- Sennheiser announced two new wireless headphones.
- They're both designed to be for everyday use.
- They're more affordable than some other Sennheiser options, too.
Audio device maker Sennheiser has announced two new sets of wireless headphones that it says are designed for everyday use while also providing "Sennheiser sound quality." The new CX 350BT and CX 150BT earphones were announced at CES 2020.
Both of the new headphones have solid 10-hour battery life and can be charged via USB-C when needed. They both also support AptX and AptX Low latency on compatible devices.
When it comes to listening pleasure, the latest earphones in Sennheiser's wireless range deliver: Support for audio codecs SBC and AAC ensure a high-quality audio experience, while the CX 350BT additionally features AptX™ and AptX™ Low Latency support. On compatible devices, AptX™ Low Latency keeps sound in perfect sync with onscreen action – ideal when enjoying movies or gaming. The CX 350BT and CX 150BT earphones are also Bluetooth 5.0 compatible to deliver fast and reliable connectivity and, thanks to multi-pairing, can be connected with two devices simultaneously.
Both pairs of earphones have a cable connecting the two earbuds while an inline remote has buttons for all of the usual music and voice call controls. The most costly CX 350BT also packs a button for interacting with Siri or Google Assistant, depending on the phone you're connected to.
"These new, accessible models in our wireless earphone range help consumers enhance their daily audio experience with better sound, while embracing the freedom of the latest wireless technology, a portable, sleek design and dependable quality. With the new CX350BT and CX 150BT, there really is no excuse not to enjoy better sound every day", explained Jermo Köhnke, Product Manager at Sennheiser.
The CX 150BT earphones are available in black for $79 whole a white version will be coming in February. The CX 350BT earphones will sell for $99 in both black and white from next month.
FBI seeks Apple's assistance in unlocking Pensacola gunman's iPhone
The FBI has asked Apple to assist it in the unlocking of two iPhones it believes belonged to the alleged gunman who attacked a Naval Air Station in Pensacola, Florida.
OtterBox and PopSockets collaborate on a sleek new iPhone case
OtterBox cases are known for having excellent smartphone protection, and PopSockets PopGrips are known for giving you a secure grip on your phone. The two companies have collaborated on several cases, and the latest is the slim and trim Figura Series.
South Korean investors are choosing Apple over Samsung
Apple is proving popular with investors in Samsung's back yard, according to the Korea Securities Depository. And they should know.
These are the best cheap headphones you can buy!
Nothing says you have to spend an arm and a leg to get some quality headphones.