After initially suggesting the idea back in January, DigiTimes is back again with another report saying that all iPhone 13 models will offer sensor-shift camera stabilization.

Apple's iPhone 12 Pro Max is the only current model to offer the feature, making it a more capable camera particularly during motion or low light. But DigiTimes again believes that we can look forward to the same feature moving down the lineup this year.

The VCM makers mainly deliver shipments for Android handsets in the first half of the year, but such shipments are expected to be surpassed by those for iPhones in the second half, given that all new iPhones will feature the sensor-shift OIS (optical image stabilization) function, the sources said, adding that the makers have been told to raise capacity by 30-40% to meet strong demand for iPhones.

Apple called the iPhone 12 Pro Max's sensor-shift camera "a first for smartphones" when the device shipped late last year. That particular feature is what makes it the best iPhone for photographers and its arrival on all iPhone 13 models will be a very welcome one indeed.

That being said, this is a DigiTimes report so it's important we keep the outlet's spotty track record in mind here. While it does have plenty of hits to its name, there are just as many misses. Hopefully this report is one of the former rather than the latter!