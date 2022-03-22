Apple has added Bandsintown integration to the Shazam app and service, making it easier for people to find live music and ticket information. Shazam allows people to have the app listen to a song and then identify it, making it the perfect music discovery vehicle.

The move will see people Shazam a song via the app or website and then be shown local concert information as well as tickets that are available to be bought. The whole thing is powered by Bandsintown, with Apple detailing how things will go down.

By simply Shazaming a song, searching for it in the Shazam app or on the Shazam website, users can find concert information and tickets on sale for upcoming shows nearby. They can also launch a Shazam Artist page to explore dates, times and locations of upcoming live shows, tap on any concert to view additional tour information, share show details, and add events to their calendar. The entire experience is seamless and secure.

Broadway World reports on the thinking behind the addition of this new feature with Apple's music chief saying it's all about the return to live music as the pandemic eases.

"Shazam has a long history of innovation in music discovery and connecting artists and fans," said Oliver Schusser, Apple's vice president of Apple Music and Beats. "With the reemergence of live music, we're excited to give Shazam users access to concerts and bring even more discoverability to artists."

That was a sentiment echoed by Bandsintown, too.

"As live music returns, we're on a mission to help artists get more visibility for their shows," said Fabrice Sergent, managing partner of Bandsintown. "Pent up demand from fans eager to go back to concerts is being met by an unprecedented level of live shows from artists on tour."

The new Bandsintown integration is rolling out across all platforms today. Those who don't have Shazam installed can get it from the App Store now.