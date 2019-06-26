Apple is bringing its highly coveted Business Chat feature powered by iMessage to over 820,000 merchants on Shopify . Users on Shopify will be able to use the Messages service Apple offers for iPhone, iPad, Mac and Apple Watch and directly message merchants with questions they may have.

You will be able to access the new chat feature through the iOS Messages icon that will be featured within a merchant's store page. Additionally, Shopify users will also be able to use Apple Play from the conversation to purchase the item in question.

Apple Business Chat is now available to all eligible Shopify merchants.