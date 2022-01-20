What you need to know
- Apple has released "The Comeback," a new short film for Chinese New Year.
- The latest short film was shot on the iPhone 13 Pro.
- Apple also released a behind-the-scenes look at the making of the film.
Every Chinese New Year, Apple releases a short film that was shot on the iPhone to celebrate the holiday. This year is no different.
Today, Apple debuted "The Comeback," a new short film that tells the story of "a father, a son and a forgotten village with an out-of-this-world dream." You can watch the new short film, which was shot on the iPhone 13 Pro, below:
Kick off the Year of the Tiger with the story of a father, a son and a forgotten village with an out-of-this-world dream. Apple and director Zhang Meng present their latest Chinese New Year film "The Comeback".
Shot on iPhone 13 Pro.
Original score by Varqa Buehrer
The company also released "Making of "The Comeback" with Zhang Meng," a behind-the-scenes look at the short film with the director. You can watch the behind-the-scenes video as well:
This Chinese New Year, join director Zhang Meng to reveal the magic of iPhone 13 Pro. Explore cinema-quality features of iPhone and a few simple filmmaking techniques behind the scenes of Apple's latest Chinese New Year film. Then, it's your turn to shoot your next big film with iPhone 13 Pro.
The iPhone 13 Pro, which is highlighted in the quality of the short film, features an upgraded camera system and support for ProRes video.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
