Best answer: Yes! The newly updated Osmo Mobile 3 is a packable gimbal that blows away the competition. The combo pack includes needed extras that more than justify the extra few bucks.
- The full kit: Osmo Mobile 3 Combo ($139 at DJI)
- Gimbal only: Osmo Mobile 3 ($119 at DJI)
It's a great deal
DJI's latest release, the Osmo Mobile 3 combo, is the best deal going for those who take video footage or stills while on the road or at home. Fresh software updates like Active Track 3.0, gesture control, and various creative modes make investing in an Osmo Mobile 3 a no-brainer.
But why go for the combo pack? Simply stated, you can't buy the extras included separately without paying through the nose. The combo pack includes the usuals: Osmo Mobile 3 with a built-in battery, a power cable, a soft storage pouch, wrist wrap, and four anti-slip pads. On top of that, you'll also get the super stable Osmo Grip tripod. This is great for snapping perfect stills and selfie videos. Also included is a hard Osmo carrying case to protect your kit from bumps and drops.
Bigger is not Always Better
If you haven't played with the Osmo Mobile 3 yet, all the features you've craved have been added. First, it folds in half. It's so small that it can fit in your back pocket! The latest Osmo Mobile also supports an iPhone with Moment wide-angle lenses added on. This is a big plus for loyal iOS users.
The best feature of all, though, is that this unit moves from landscape to portrait mode with a flick of a finger. Move the position of your mobile device just by double-tapping the M button. Yep, it's as simple as that. If that weren't enough, you can now plug your phone in to charge during use or connect it to another accessory, even when in landscape mode. Score!
Our pick
Osmo Mobile 3 Combo
This compact kit is worth every penny
Putting your money toward the combo kit is a wise move. For a few extra bucks, you'll get a super stable tripod and a hard Osmo case.
Gimbal only
Osmo Mobile 3
The most compact gimbal your money can buy
If you don't need the tripod or a hard carrying case, you can still grab the new Osmo Mobile 3 for a steal.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
30 stylish Apple Watch bands that won't break the bank
Looking for a new Apple Watch band but have NO idea where to start? Here are 30 Amazon options to pick and choose from!
Get classy: perfect accessories for your favorite wearable device
What are the best accessories for Apple Watch? We have a few ideas!
Complement your Fitbit Versa with these accessories
The Fitbit Versa is Fitbit’s latest smartwatch tracker, and it packs a host of features into an affordable $200. It’s great on its own, but to really get the most out of it, check out these companion products!