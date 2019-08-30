Best answer: Yes! The newly updated Osmo Mobile 3 is a packable gimbal that blows away the competition. The combo pack includes needed extras that more than justify the extra few bucks.

It's a great deal

DJI's latest release, the Osmo Mobile 3 combo, is the best deal going for those who take video footage or stills while on the road or at home. Fresh software updates like Active Track 3.0, gesture control, and various creative modes make investing in an Osmo Mobile 3 a no-brainer.

But why go for the combo pack? Simply stated, you can't buy the extras included separately without paying through the nose. The combo pack includes the usuals: Osmo Mobile 3 with a built-in battery, a power cable, a soft storage pouch, wrist wrap, and four anti-slip pads. On top of that, you'll also get the super stable Osmo Grip tripod. This is great for snapping perfect stills and selfie videos. Also included is a hard Osmo carrying case to protect your kit from bumps and drops.

Bigger is not Always Better

If you haven't played with the Osmo Mobile 3 yet, all the features you've craved have been added. First, it folds in half. It's so small that it can fit in your back pocket! The latest Osmo Mobile also supports an iPhone with Moment wide-angle lenses added on. This is a big plus for loyal iOS users.

The best feature of all, though, is that this unit moves from landscape to portrait mode with a flick of a finger. Move the position of your mobile device just by double-tapping the M button. Yep, it's as simple as that. If that weren't enough, you can now plug your phone in to charge during use or connect it to another accessory, even when in landscape mode. Score!