Best answer: Yes, most students should get AppleCare+ to protect their MacBook Air or MacBook Pro. It's peace of mind in case of an accident — especially students who need their MacBook for their studies. Fastest Apple Laptop: MacBook Pro (From $1,299 at Apple)

Mid-level MacBook: MacBook Air ($1,099 at Apple)

What is Apple's standard warranty? Every MacBook Air, MacBook, and MacBook Pro comes with a standard-level warranty for free, which includes: One year limited hardware warranty

90 days of free technical support If something isn't working right or your built-in software programs aren't running the way they should during the first three months of owning your MacBook Air, MacBook, or MacBook Pro, you can call 1-800-APL-CARE and get help over the phone. If your physical computer, the battery, RAM, hard drive, keyboard, mouse, or power cord fails, and it's not due to accidental or intentional damage, Apple will repair or replace it. For example, if the internal hard drive just goes kaput in the first year, Apple will cover the cost to repair or replace it. If you drop your MacBook Air on the ground while trying to set it up and break the screen, you're out of luck — unless you have AppleCare+. AppleCare+ extension

For an additional cost, you can add AppleCare+ and get additional coverage for longer. AppleCare+ for MacBook Air, MacBook, and MacBook Pro includes: Three years (total) limited hardware warranty

Three years (total) technical support

Coverage for two incidents of accidental damage (subject to a service fee of $99 for screen damage or $299 for other damage) You'll get technical support over the phone, via chat, and in-store at your local Apple retail store for three full years. If you are having software issues with any built-in Apple programs or the operating system itself, you can call 1-800-APL-CARE for assistance. If your hard drive borks after two-and-a-half-years, AppleCare+ has you covered. If you drop your MacBook Air, MacBook, or MacBook Pro off of your standing desk ... twice ... and crack the screen, Apple will repair or replace it for $99 (or up to $299, depending on the damage) each time. AppleCare+ service fee

If you go all-in with AppleCare+, your MacBook Air, MacBook, or MacBook Pro is covered for damages caused by accidents, but there will be a fee, a hefty one in some cases. The standard service fee for accidents is: $99 for screen damage

$299 for other damage How much does AppleCare+ cost? The additional cost of AppleCare+ varies depending on what device you want to cover. Here's a quick breakdown of how much it costs for the MacBook Air, MacBook, and MacBook Pro models. MacBook Air: $249

MacBook: $249

13-inch MacBook Pro (without Touch Bar): $269

13-inch MacBook Pro (with Touch Bar): $269

15-inch MacBook Pro: $379 AppleCare+ vs. credit card benefits Some credit card companies provide additional warranty protection when you make your purchase using their card. For example, American Express Gold has a decent warranty extension for up to five years in most U.S. states. Each credit card company is different and has different warranty benefits for some states. If you like the warranty that your credit card company provides, it might be the alternative you need. Keep in mind, however, that credit card companies can't offer technical support. It's usually what MacBook Air, MacBook, and MacBook Pro owners end up needing the most. Check out your credit card company's warranty policy, and make sure you fully understand its benefits, before choosing it over AppleCare+

Fastest MacBook MacBook Pro (2019) More speed for the well-seasoned pro The MacBook Pro is fastest in Apple's lineup and has the most storage options as well. The newest model even features new materials in the keyboard, which could improve the quality of life of the MacBook Pro over previous models. From $1,299 at Apple