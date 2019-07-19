Shutterfly has been my go-to company for everything photo-related almost since I went digital nearly a decade ago. It offers unlimited free storage, quality print services, decent prices, and a huge array of options. Whether you want to order simple photo prints or you want to make a thoughtful gift, Shutterfly has what you need.

I've been using Shutterfly regularly for nearly 10 years. I have thousands of photos stored there since storage is free and unlimited. I've bought photos, photo books, cards, and gifts. You can upload photos directly from Google Photos, Facebook, and Instagram.

I have the Shutterfly app on my iPhone, so I regularly upload the photos from my phone to Shutterfly, so I can keep fewer photos on my phone. If you have the app on your phone, you can get unlimited free 4x4 or 4x6 prints plus a free photo book every month with no subscription or anything. You just have to pay the shipping charges.

All of the prices you see on Shutterfly's website are "temporary," because there is a constant stream of sales and promo codes everywhere. For example, the 20-page, 8x11-inch hardcover photo book I ordered retails for $40 but you'll never pay that. I got this one for free with a promo code emailed to me (at my personal email address, nothing to do with iMore.) I only had to pay the shipping which was about $10.

What brought me to Shutterfly initially was the fact that they offer unlimited free storage.

The smallest, cheapest photo book is 7x9 inches and retails for $16. Again, you'll never pay that. As of this writing, it's on sale for $8. This is a starting price for 20 pages. Though there are tons of themes and embellishments that cost nothing extra, there are many, many upgrades that do. For example, you can have a Shutterfly expert create your book for you for $9.99. You can keep your photo book basic or you can make a wedding album with flush-mount, lay-flat pages. Heck, you can even make a school yearbook. It's always a good idea to keep an eye on the price as you create your photobooks.

Photo prints come in every size you can imagine, even panoramic sizes. Need them fast? You can pick up certain sizes at Target, CVS, or Walgreens in an hour. If you can wait to have them shipped, you'll have a larger variety of size and feature options.

The largest print I ordered was 20x30, and it turned out great. I tried to order an iPhone photo that size, and Shutterfly warned me that the resolution was too low for that size print. So I ordered a professional DSLR photo instead. The wallet-sized photos I ordered came in a sheet of four which must be cut apart with a white border between the photos. I ordered an 8x10 and some 4x6 prints. The color on all of them is true, and the black-and-white photo looks the way it's supposed to. The photos will crop automatically to fit the size print you choose, but you can easily adjust the crop the way you like. I didn't pay too much attention to the cropping when I ordered, and they all look fine. I did not see any unwanted shadows or graininess, even on the large prints.

There are so many choices on Shutterfly, I'd be hard-pressed to think up a photo size or photo product that they don't make.

Shipping is pretty fast, I usually get my orders in about a week without ever paying for expedited shipping. The packaging isn't fancy, but everything arrived intact. I know some people don't like when posters are rolled, but the 20x30 print that came in a tube flattened out pretty quickly when I put a book on either side.

Shutterfly is a great place to buy gifts. I've bought a ton there and the gifts are always appreciated. Mugs, jewelry, pillows, phone cases, you name it, Shutterfly probably makes it. Shutterfly offers so many promo codes that when you check out, you have to go to a special page to choose the three promo codes that will work best for you.

While I'm certainly no professional photographer, I'm the family archivist. My older daughter's engagement photos which feature heavily in this order were taken by JMS Imagery. My younger daughter's senior photo seen on the left of her grad announcement was taken by Sophie Sand.