Side-scrolling Castlevania: Grimoire of Souls will arrive on Apple Arcade this coming Friday, September 17. That also happens to be the same day that iPhone 13 pre-orders go live, too!

The game will be free of ads and in-app purchases, just like all other games on the subscription service. It'll also be playable on iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV.

An epic tale of combat is nothing without a true heroine. This Friday, prepare to unlock the magical powers of Shanoa, absorber of glyphs, in Castlevania: Grimoire of Souls.



Get ready: https://t.co/T2xTu3Nj8P pic.twitter.com/nimABqVe4v — Apple Arcade (@AppleArcade) September 13, 2021

Castlevania: Grimoire of Souls from Konami Digital Entertainment is a refreshing take on the popular Castlevania side-scrolling action game launching exclusively on Apple Arcade. The game features character designs and music from celebrated series creators, Ayami Kojima and Michiru Yamane. Players will embark on a new adventure as they hack, slash, whip and blast their way through Dracula's army using a variety of attacks, weapons and unique character moves. They'll choose from a list of iconic characters to master including Alucard, Simon Belmont, Charlotte, Shanoa, Maria and more to come.

If that sounds like something up your street — and it really should! — be sure to pre-register for the download in the App Store right now. That way you can be sure that it will arrive on your device as soon as it's available.

