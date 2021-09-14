What you need to know
- Castlevania: Grimoire of Souls is coming to Apple Arcade this Friday, September 17.
- The new game will be playable on iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV.
Side-scrolling Castlevania: Grimoire of Souls will arrive on Apple Arcade this coming Friday, September 17. That also happens to be the same day that iPhone 13 pre-orders go live, too!
The game will be free of ads and in-app purchases, just like all other games on the subscription service. It'll also be playable on iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV.
Castlevania: Grimoire of Souls from Konami Digital Entertainment is a refreshing take on the popular Castlevania side-scrolling action game launching exclusively on Apple Arcade. The game features character designs and music from celebrated series creators, Ayami Kojima and Michiru Yamane. Players will embark on a new adventure as they hack, slash, whip and blast their way through Dracula's army using a variety of attacks, weapons and unique character moves. They'll choose from a list of iconic characters to master including Alucard, Simon Belmont, Charlotte, Shanoa, Maria and more to come.
If that sounds like something up your street — and it really should! — be sure to pre-register for the download in the App Store right now. That way you can be sure that it will arrive on your device as soon as it's available.
If you want to upgrade your Apple Arcade gaming experience, check out our list of the best game controllers for mobile gaming.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
New Apple TV+ video shows us what we should be looking forward to this fall
Apple TV+ still has a lot to offer this fall and Apple wants to make sure we are as excited as can be.
The launch of watchOS 8 is close — get the Release Candidate now
The eighth beta of watchOS 8 is now available for developers. Here's how to download it.
Apple confirms iOS 15, iPadOS 15 will release Monday, September 20
Apple's iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 updates will be made available on Monday, September 20.
Keep your iPhone 13 mini pristine with a great case
Apple's smallest iPhone is back for a new year. The iPhone 13 mini is beautiful and looks even better when surrounded by a protective case. Here are our favorites.