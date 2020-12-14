What you need to know
- Siri now knows what some animals, instruments, and vehicles sound like.
- Just ask Siri what something sounds like to see if the voice assistant knows.
Reported by CNBC, today's iOS 14.3 update has enabled a neat new feature for Siri. The voice assistant can now imitate the sounds of a number of animals, instruments, and vehicles. Apple says that there are hundreds of sounds that Siri now knows and will play back to you if you ask it.
To check it out, just ask Siri what something sounds like. Apple has informed CNBC of some examples that Siri knows below:
- "Hey Siri, what does a humpback whale sound like?"
- "Hey Siri, what does a toy poodle sound like?
- "Hey Siri, what does a harp sound like?"
- "Hey Siri, what do firetrucks sound like?"
The outlet also discovered that it works for a cat, a lion, a bald eagle, and more.
CNBC also tried it out with a few other animals, including a domestic cat, a lion, a bald eagle, and, in an example of how specific it can get, a kookaburra, a type of bird which sounds like somebody laughing. Siri also played several car sounds, a train whistle, and a short sample of a theremin as well.
It may sound like a small update to Siri, but it's especially a great one for kids who are constantly curious about what things sound like. Rather than tracking down a video of a particular animal on YouTube and scrubbing to find their unique sound, you can now simply ask Siri.
If you have downloaded iOS 14.3 you should be able to try out the feature now. It is apparently rolling out slowly, as some users are still reporting receiving web results when they try it out. The latest update to the iPhone also includes support for Apple Fitness+, the company's new workout subscription service that launched to the public earlier today.
