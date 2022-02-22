Siri is getting another new voice if you like American accents.

Earlier today, Apple released the fourth developer beta of iOS 15.4 to developers to test out the latest and greatest that iOS has to offer for the iPhone. Spotted by MacRumors contributor Steve Moser, Apple has added a new "American" Siri voice called Quinn. The new voice will make the fifth "American" voice that is available for the voice assistant.

iOS 15.4 Beta 4 changes 🧵: Apple adds a 5th American Siri voice with filename 'Quinn'

iOS 15.4 Beta 4 changes 🧵: Apple adds a 5th American Siri voice with filename 'Quinn' pic.twitter.com/HFQZV1oF0I — Steve Moser (@SteveMoser) February 22, 2022

Siri already has four "American" accents that users in the United States can use when interacting with their voice assistant, but it's always nice to have even more options. Apple has been periodically adding new voices over time as it improves Siri's voice quality.

In addition to adding a new voice for Siri, the latest developer beta of iOS 15.4 also includes Apple's new anti-stalking changes for AirTag.