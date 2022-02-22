We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.

Siri is getting another new voice

We should all get to use the new Siri voice soon.
Joe Wituschek

What you need to know

  • The fourth developer beta of iOS 15.4 is out.
  • The latest beta has added a fifth "American" voice to Siri.
  • We'll have to wait and see if the new voice is available at the public release.

Siri is getting another new voice if you like American accents.

Earlier today, Apple released the fourth developer beta of iOS 15.4 to developers to test out the latest and greatest that iOS has to offer for the iPhone. Spotted by MacRumors contributor Steve Moser, Apple has added a new "American" Siri voice called Quinn. The new voice will make the fifth "American" voice that is available for the voice assistant.

iOS 15.4 Beta 4 changes 🧵: Apple adds a 5th American Siri voice with filename 'Quinn'

Siri already has four "American" accents that users in the United States can use when interacting with their voice assistant, but it's always nice to have even more options. Apple has been periodically adding new voices over time as it improves Siri's voice quality.

In addition to adding a new voice for Siri, the latest developer beta of iOS 15.4 also includes Apple's new anti-stalking changes for AirTag.

