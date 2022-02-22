What you need to know
- The fourth developer beta of iOS 15.4 is out.
- The latest beta has added a fifth "American" voice to Siri.
- We'll have to wait and see if the new voice is available at the public release.
Siri is getting another new voice if you like American accents.
Earlier today, Apple released the fourth developer beta of iOS 15.4 to developers to test out the latest and greatest that iOS has to offer for the iPhone. Spotted by MacRumors contributor Steve Moser, Apple has added a new "American" Siri voice called Quinn. The new voice will make the fifth "American" voice that is available for the voice assistant.
iOS 15.4 Beta 4 changes 🧵: Apple adds a 5th American Siri voice with filename 'Quinn'
Siri already has four "American" accents that users in the United States can use when interacting with their voice assistant, but it's always nice to have even more options. Apple has been periodically adding new voices over time as it improves Siri's voice quality.
In addition to adding a new voice for Siri, the latest developer beta of iOS 15.4 also includes Apple's new anti-stalking changes for AirTag.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Betas never stop: The 4th developer beta for watchOS 8.5 is out now!
watchOS 8.5 beta 4 is now available to developers.
Emmy Rossum is the latest to sign on for Apple TV+ show 'The Crowded Room'
Upcoming Apple TV+ show 'The Crowded Room', a seasonal anthology, has another star to add to its roster after Emmy Rossum signed on for the project.
Review: Anda Seat Phantom 3 Gaming Chair is one of the best options yet
When sitting at your desk or computer for long stretches, it's important to have a comfortable chair. The Anda Seat Phantom 3 is an ideal choice for any home or office.
These HomeKit accessories won't upset your landlord
Just because you rent your home, doesn't mean it has to be dumb! You can still deck out your humble abode with these HomeKit accessories.