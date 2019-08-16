A new study from Loup Ventures finds that when it comes to understanding and answering questions, Apple's Siri has gotten smarter with each passing iteration. In fact, the data shows that Siri is closing the gap on Google Assistant.

The study asked today's top three smart assistants—Siri, Alexa, and Google Assistant—the same 800 questions covering five categories. Some of the questions include: "Where is the nearest coffee shop?," "Who do the Twins play tonight?," and "How do I get too Uptown on the bus?" The questions were designed to test the acumen of these assistants during everyday scenarios.

It's worth noting, however, that the smart assistants were quizzed on smartphones, not smart speakers, where Assistant and Alexa primarily call home. Loup Ventures said it did this because "use cases vary," and the underlying technology is similar.