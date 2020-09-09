Tim Cook and Bono touched fingers on a stage, too. It was totally awks. To this day I don't know why they did it. But it seemed planned, so who knows. Someone probably thought it was a good idea.

September 9, 2014, is a day I still don't understand. It was a day when people in 119 countries were given a free U2 album and they all seemingly got very angry about it.

The video takes you straight to the correct timestamp to avoid the ramblings of a man in a leather jacket. Wearing sunglasses. Inside.

You're welcome.

For those new to the scene, I'm talking about Apple's decision to gift U2's new "Songs of Innocence" album to everyone with an iTunes account. That's a ton of people and to this day they continue to whine about it. Yes, you really can give people free stuff and have them complain. I wonder how those people are dealing with 2020 right now.

Here's what Apple had to say at the time.

Apple, Universal Music Group and legendary rock band U2 today announced the release of the album "Songs of Innocence," which Apple is gifting to iTunes Store customers around the world, making it the largest album release ever with over half a billion copies distributed. The album features 11 new songs from the band and charts their earliest influences from 70s rock and punk rock to early 80s electronica and soul. The album is free for iTunes Store account holders in 119 countries and is available exclusively on iTunes for the next five weeks.

The real problem people seemed to have was the fact the album automatically appeared on everyone's iDevices. People were so mad that Apple had to share details on how to remove their freebie from devices.

What a time to be alive 2014 was. And you think we have problems now!