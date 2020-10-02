What you need to know
- Apple Arcade picked up a new title.
- Adventure game Slash Quest is available for download now.
- It'll work on iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV.
Game subscription service Apple Arcade has another adventure game for players to check out. Slash Quest, by Noodlecake games, is playable on iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV.
The new game sees players work their way around islands, fighting bosses and taking in side quests. There are more than 20 different cosmetic collectibles to take in, too.
The Queen's evergrowing talking sword is lost in a faraway land. Luckily you showed up to wield it back to the castle. You do know how to swing a sword, right? Right?!
Forget your power fantasy. Slash Quest's simple yet unfamiliar controls will put you in the shoes of an unlikely knight with a big heart, an even bigger weapon, and absolutely zero skills. But worry not! Just like Shep and Swordie's friendship, before you know it everything will feel right and everyone will be counting on you to save the Queendom.
Gamers will need an Apple Arcade subscription to play Slash Quest. That'll set you back $4.99 per month, with a free trial available as well.
Game on!
Apple Arcade
Unlimited games, one price
Apple Arcade has over a hundred premium games with more added regularly each week. There is something here for everyone, and it only costs $5 a month for all you can game!
