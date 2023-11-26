Our top HomeKit video doorbells are heavily discounted for Cyber Monday

Here at iMore, we know a thing or two about smart video doorbells, especially ones that work with Apple's HomeKit ecosystem and the Apple Home app. Cyber Monday is often the perfect time to add products to your smart home or to take the plunge in building one for the very first time.

With that in mind, we've found not one, not two, but four HomeKit video doorbells from our best HomeKit video doorbells for the Home app roundup that are discounted during the Cyber Monday sales event, currently happening this weekend. It's now possible to pick up a smart doorbell for less than $85 thanks to this Arlo video doorbell on sale at Walmart, making It the perfect starter doorbell, especially for those who are just entering the smart home world for the first time.

Smart Home Cyber Monday deals

Our top HomeKit video doorbells, now discounted

Aqara Video Doorbell G4| $119.99 $90.99 at Amazon The Aqara Video doorbell is a very well-priced all-in-one system — the hub comes in the box, and there's nothing else needed for it to work. It can be powered by batteries, or wired in, and it'll hook up to a HomeKit setup with ease. Stick an SD card to store the camera's videos as well. Price check: Unavailable at Best Buy | Unavailable at Target

Belkin Wemo Smart Video Doorbell | $249.99 $169.99 at B&H Photo With a massive $00 off this Belkin Wemo offers HD video, night vision, dual-band Wi-Fi, and will wire to your existing doorbell system. It also has motion detection and face recognition when used with Apple's HomeKit secure video. Price check: Unavailable at Best Buy | Unavailable at Target