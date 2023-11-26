Our top HomeKit video doorbells are heavily discounted for Cyber Monday

By Stephen Warwick
published

Knock knock. Who's there? Sick deals, that's who.

Belkin Wemo video doorbell
(Image credit: Belkin)

Here at iMore, we know a thing or two about smart video doorbells, especially ones that work with Apple's HomeKit ecosystem and the Apple Home app. Cyber Monday is often the perfect time to add products to your smart home or to take the plunge in building one for the very first time. 

With that in mind, we've found not one, not two, but four HomeKit video doorbells from our best HomeKit video doorbells for the Home app roundup that are discounted during the Cyber Monday sales event, currently happening this weekend. It's now possible to pick up a smart doorbell for less than $85 thanks to this Arlo video doorbell on sale at Walmart, making It the perfect starter doorbell, especially for those who are just entering the smart home world for the first time. 

Smart Home Cyber Monday deals

Our top HomeKit video doorbells, now discounted

Aqara Video Doorbell G4 $119.99

Aqara Video Doorbell G4| $119.99 $90.99 at Amazon

The Aqara Video doorbell is a very well-priced all-in-one system — the hub comes in the box, and there's nothing else needed for it to work. It can be powered by batteries, or wired in, and it'll hook up to a HomeKit setup with ease. Stick an SD card to store the camera's videos as well.

Price check: Unavailable at Best Buy | Unavailable at Target

View Deal
Belkin Wemo Smart Video Doorbell $249.99

Belkin Wemo Smart Video Doorbell | $249.99 $169.99 at B&H Photo

With a massive $00 off this Belkin Wemo offers HD video, night vision, dual-band Wi-Fi, and will wire to your existing doorbell system. It also has motion detection and face recognition when used with Apple's HomeKit secure video. 

Price check: Unavailable at Best Buy | Unavailable at Target

View Deal
Arlo Video Doorbell 2K $129.99

Arlo Video Doorbell 2K | $129.99 $99.99 at Amazon

This clever camera will help you identify who's at the door whether you're at home or not. It features 2K HDR video and two-way audio, as well as night vision and a 1:1 ratio for maximum field of view. 

Price check: Unavailable at Best Buy | Unavailable at Target

View Deal
$229.99

Nest Hello Doorbell | $229.99 $96.77 at Walmart

The biggest discount of the lot, this Nest Hello Doorbell has a whopping $132 off. It features a 3MP camera, 8x digital zoom, and high-quality speakers. 

Price check: Unavailable at Best Buy | Unavailable at Target

View Deal
Stephen Warwick
Stephen Warwick
News Editor

Stephen Warwick has written about Apple for five years at iMore and previously elsewhere. He covers all of iMore's latest breaking news regarding all of Apple's products and services, both hardware and software. Stephen has interviewed industry experts in a range of fields including finance, litigation, security, and more. He also specializes in curating and reviewing audio hardware and has experience beyond journalism in sound engineering, production, and design.

Before becoming a writer Stephen studied Ancient History at University and also worked at Apple for more than two years. Stephen is also a host on the iMore show, a weekly podcast recorded live that discusses the latest in breaking Apple news, as well as featuring fun trivia about all things Apple. Follow him on Twitter @stephenwarwick9