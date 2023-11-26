Our top HomeKit video doorbells are heavily discounted for Cyber Monday
Knock knock. Who's there? Sick deals, that's who.
Here at iMore, we know a thing or two about smart video doorbells, especially ones that work with Apple's HomeKit ecosystem and the Apple Home app. Cyber Monday is often the perfect time to add products to your smart home or to take the plunge in building one for the very first time.
With that in mind, we've found not one, not two, but four HomeKit video doorbells from our best HomeKit video doorbells for the Home app roundup that are discounted during the Cyber Monday sales event, currently happening this weekend. It's now possible to pick up a smart doorbell for less than $85 thanks to this Arlo video doorbell on sale at Walmart, making It the perfect starter doorbell, especially for those who are just entering the smart home world for the first time.
Smart Home Cyber Monday deals
- Amazon — Save on hubs, Nest, and Alexa tech
- Best Buy — Echo Dot and more reduced
- Walmart — Google Nest Mini from $36.95
Our top HomeKit video doorbells, now discounted
Aqara Video Doorbell G4|
$119.99 $90.99 at Amazon
The Aqara Video doorbell is a very well-priced all-in-one system — the hub comes in the box, and there's nothing else needed for it to work. It can be powered by batteries, or wired in, and it'll hook up to a HomeKit setup with ease. Stick an SD card to store the camera's videos as well.
Price check: Unavailable at Best Buy | Unavailable at Target
Belkin Wemo Smart Video Doorbell |
$249.99 $169.99 at B&H Photo
With a massive $00 off this Belkin Wemo offers HD video, night vision, dual-band Wi-Fi, and will wire to your existing doorbell system. It also has motion detection and face recognition when used with Apple's HomeKit secure video.
Price check: Unavailable at Best Buy | Unavailable at Target
Arlo Video Doorbell 2K |
$129.99 $99.99 at Amazon
This clever camera will help you identify who's at the door whether you're at home or not. It features 2K HDR video and two-way audio, as well as night vision and a 1:1 ratio for maximum field of view.
Price check: Unavailable at Best Buy | Unavailable at Target
Nest Hello Doorbell |
$229.99 $96.77 at Walmart
The biggest discount of the lot, this Nest Hello Doorbell has a whopping $132 off. It features a 3MP camera, 8x digital zoom, and high-quality speakers.
Price check: Unavailable at Best Buy | Unavailable at Target
Master your iPhone in minutes
iMore offers spot-on advice and guidance from our team of experts, with decades of Apple device experience to lean on. Learn more with iMore!
Stephen Warwick has written about Apple for five years at iMore and previously elsewhere. He covers all of iMore's latest breaking news regarding all of Apple's products and services, both hardware and software. Stephen has interviewed industry experts in a range of fields including finance, litigation, security, and more. He also specializes in curating and reviewing audio hardware and has experience beyond journalism in sound engineering, production, and design.
Before becoming a writer Stephen studied Ancient History at University and also worked at Apple for more than two years. Stephen is also a host on the iMore show, a weekly podcast recorded live that discusses the latest in breaking Apple news, as well as featuring fun trivia about all things Apple. Follow him on Twitter @stephenwarwick9
Most Popular
By Gerald Lynch