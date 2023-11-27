Protect your home with this HomeKit camera deal — save $110 for peace of mind this Cyber Monday

Securing your home is extremely important, and HomeKit security cameras are one of the easiest ways to do it. Fit the camera to the side of your house, connect the cameras to the hub, and then add them all to the Home app so that you can see a live feed from your iPhone or iPad.

This EufyCam deal will save you $110 for a pair of cameras and a hub. That's a wicked deal on one of our favorite security cameras for HomeKit. Need more cameras? Pick up one of the other bundles, all the way up to 4 cameras.

Where to find HomeKit security camera deals

eufyCam 2C 2-Cam Kit | $239 $129 at Amazon This is the perfect starter for a HomeKit security setup, giving you the perfect base to keep your house safe. This $110 saving is the lowest price we've ever seen on the camera system, making for an epic deal this Cyber Monday. Price check: N/A at Best Buy | $229 at Target

This is one of the best HomeKit security cameras, with loads of great features to make them a compelling option to go on the outside of your home. One of the coolest bits is the fact that a hub already comes packed in the box, making it a one-purchase option for your HomeKit security setup.

1080p camera resolution, motion sensors and night vision make sure that this camera won't let you down when you need it most, and being able to view recordings from your iPhone is just the icing on the cake. You can also add more of the same camera to your setup for a whole-house monitoring solution — and you can do it for less over Cyber Monday.