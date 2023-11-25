HomePod 2 is at its lowest-ever price for Black Friday
Bag a HomePod 2 for $20 less.
The return of the big HomePod in 2023 was not something many were expecting. After Apple introduced the HomePod mini in November 2020, it was assumed that it was all we'd see from the lineup for the foreseeable future.
So its return in January was a great surprise. Featuring five horn-loaded tweeters, room sensors, temperature and humidity sensors, Spatial Audio support, and more, we judged HomePod 2 as an "audio triumph" in our review. It looks like the speaker has one last surprise before 2023 wraps up, however, with $20 off both the Midnight and White models at B&H Photo. This puts HomePod 2 at $279, down from $299.
Where to find the best HomePod Black Friday deals
HomePod 2 |
$299 $279 at B&H Photo
This is a fantastic smart speaker, so this deal is going to be one of your only chances to save money on a HomePod 2 in Black or White. This deal might not stick around for long though, so if you've been thinking about getting one — now's the time.
HomePod 2 can also act as a HomeKit hub. This means that it can connect to your compatible lights, air purifiers, and more — then you can control these through Apple's Home app.
It's a great way for this speaker to be the center of your home, while also being able to blast out some great music that could suit everyone's tastes. From Rolling Stones to Taylor Swift, HomePod 2 can fit everyone's tastes. With this rare $20 discount, the time could be now to look at bagging one before the offer inevitably disappears soon.
